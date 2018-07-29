True "Sandlot" fans will instantly recognize the saying, "You're killin' me, Smalls." But one supposed fan met two stars from the 1993 film on the street and couldn't quite place them.

"Sandlot" actors Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry took a photo with the fan Wednesday and it soon went viral. In the selfie, the fan in question is wearing a T-shirt with the film's iconic line: "You're killin' me, Smalls."

The shirt even had a photo of Renna on it, in character as Hamilton "Ham" Porter.

