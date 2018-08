Houston rapper Travis Scott is in the giving spirit.

Tuesday afternoon he announced on his Twitter that he is breaking down $100,000 and giving money to fans that tweet him their cash app tag with lyrics from his latest album β€œAstroworld.”

SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS

SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !! pic.twitter.com/7o3KlxnTm2 β€” TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

WATCH: Travis Scott drops 'Astroworld' album

It looks like the "Skeletons" rapper is true to his word because fans were quick to share that they received money from him.

Travis Scott dead just sent me $100 β€” 🌊 (@bran_47) August 15, 2018

Check ur account just dropped a lite 50 for ya https://t.co/n1ok11UMQz β€” TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

If I tell y’all this y’all ain’t gonna believe me but Travis Scott just sent me $100 on cash app 😭😭😭 astroworld forever ever 😭 β€” rach🐊 (@r8chelrivers) August 15, 2018

Only $5? I’ll take it tho lmao pic.twitter.com/zGorjm8mJD β€” Shel (@FINESSESHEL) August 15, 2018

Lol Travis Scott sent my coworker $100 β€” WS hAZe (@WS_hAZe) August 15, 2018

My mommy said thank you and we love you because now I can pay my phone bill πŸ˜‚β€οΈ @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/i94RUMB9dY β€” Aurielle Polk (@aurielle_polk) August 15, 2018

I salute you my brother.



La Flame is for the people. @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/QhNOqsRVKS β€” Austin Nelson (@iAustinNelson) August 15, 2018

YO SNEAKER TWITTER WE OUT HERE pic.twitter.com/WakzPLjtQA β€” Jack (@Hypebeast2277) August 15, 2018

© 2018 KHOU