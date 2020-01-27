*EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2019 when Michelle Obama stopped in Houston for her book tour.*

Former first lady Michelle Obama has another title to add to her resume -- Grammy Award winner.

Michelle Obama was nominated in the spoken word category for her audio book “Becoming,” and she won!

The other nominees were:

Beastie Boys Book : (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horoviyz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

: (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horoviyz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers I.V. Catatonia : 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor: Eric Alexandrakis

: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor: Eric Alexandrakis Mr. Know-It-All : John Waters

: John Waters Sekou Andrews & The String Theory: Sekou Andrews (& The Strong Theory)

Last year, Michelle Obama came to Houston for her book tour and met up with a local book club for brunch.

The group of high school seniors knew Michelle Obama would be in town for her tour but didn’t think they would ever get the opportunity to meet her in person.

“Not truly believing that it would happen, but we posted on Instagram asking her to join us for brunch," Alex Moller said.

The former first lady accepted their invitation and met up with the group of high school seniors at Grace’s restaurant.

Last year, Michelle Obama was named the ‘most admired woman’ in the world for a second year in a row by Gallup.

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, tied President Trump for most admired man.

