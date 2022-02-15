Megan Thee Stallion marks birthday with new charity foundation in honor of her late parents

The Houston rapper announced the foundation for her 27th birthday. It will focus on woman, children, senior citizens and underserved communities globally.

HOUSTON — The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" is celebrating her special day with a new way to give back.

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion launched a new non-profit organization Tuesday on her 27th birthday. She gave the foundation a kickstart with an announcement all over her social media pages.

According to its website, the Pete and Thomas Foundation was created to provide resources for woman, children, senior citizens and underserved communities. Those resources will be provided for people in the Houston area and around the world.

The foundation was named after Megan's late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was inspired to start rapping by her mother. Thomas went by the rap name "Holly-Wood" and released her own music. Megan has credited her mother for guidance in and outside of her studio sessions.

"I really wanted to make my mom proud. I really wanted to make my grandma proud, wanted to make myself proud," she said in the foundation's announcement. "How can I help something? What can I do to, you know, make a change?"

In celebration of my 27th birthday, I'm honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. pic.twitter.com/xmMpYHqLGc — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 15, 2022

The Pete and Thomas Foundation aims to provide resources under three categories: education, housing, and health & wellness.

For education, the foundation will support students in high-need communities with school supplies and scholarships along with other resources.

The non-profit also plans to address housing issues for a variety of people, including senior citizens, single mothers, and families affected by financial troubles and/or natural disasters.

Lastly, organizers, including Megan, hope to support struggling with cancer, mental health and food insecurity.

The P&T Foundation is accepting donations. You can donate online or through CashApp by sending money to the cashtag $PeteandThomas.

If you're supporting through CashApp, make sure you're sending your donation to that exact cashtag. Typing it incorrectly could send money to another person or organization.