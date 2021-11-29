Megan Thee Stallion cancels upcoming Houston concert due to Astroworld Festival tragedy

The "Savage" rapper is canceling her Dec. 3 concert in Houston "out of respect for the lives lost" during this month's Astroworld Festival.

HOUSTON — Megan Thee Stallion is canceling her upcoming Houston concert after the tragedy that unfolded at the Astroworld Festival, the rapper confirmed to KHOU 11.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3. Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time," Megan said in a statement.

The "Savage" rapper was scheduled to take the stage at 713 Music Hall this Friday at 8 p.m.

Details on how ticketholders can get a refund are unknown at this time, but we have reached out to the venue for this information. We will update this page once we know more.