HOUSTON - Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Houston and will tape his new Netflix special during his two performances.

The “One Show Fits All” comedy special is slated to be filmed during Iglesias’s Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 shows at Toyota Center.

Iglesias has been performing his “One Show Fits All” world tour around the country. This marks Igesias’s second Netflix comedy special after his “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry” special in 2019. Later this summer, Iglesias is set to begin production as the star and creator of the new Netflix series “Mr. Iglesias.” He is also slated to tape his third Netflix special in 2019.

Ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday (use password FLUFFY), and public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $30 to $80 plus fees. For tickets and more information, visit the Toyota Center’s website.

