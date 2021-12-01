Applications open for Whataburger scholarship program

The company's program is available for those that want to continue their education after high school.

Whataburger’s serving up scholarships just in time for application season.

The company launched its Feeding Student Success Scholarship program on Wednesday. The application is open to students that are planning to study full-time or part-time at a college, university, or not-for-profit vocational/technical school.

Students who are currently in college can also apply, as well as those who want to go to graduate school.

Whataburger will give 100 recipients a non-renewable $5,000 scholarship to help pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

Scholarships will be awarded to students of color for the first year, according to a release from Whataburger. This is a part of the restaurant chain's commitment from June 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

Eligible criteria also include a cumulative GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale for high school and college students.

The deadline for the Feeding Student Success program is Feb 28, 2022.