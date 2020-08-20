Gov. Abbott announces procurement of 1 million devices, WiFi hotspots for Texas students

The money for the initiative came from a previously announced $200 million allocation of CARES Act funding that was allocated to the TEA and matched by districts.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency, in partnership with local education agencies, has procured more than 1 million personal devices and internet WiFi hotspots as part of the state's Operation Connectivity initiative.

Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The procurement is part of TEA’s effort to close the digital divide by ensuring students attending a Texas public school will have both a device and connection to the internet throughout the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

The money for the initiative came from a previously announced $200 million allocation of CARES Act funding to TEA, and matched by school districts across Texas.

The governor said the program will be administered by Texas’ Region 4 Education Service Center, adding that it will be a savings for districts of anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off the standard retail price for devices.