COVID-19 precautions: Teachers get creative in their classrooms

HOUSTON — This school year will look nothing like anything we’ve seen before. Teachers across the country having to figure out how to balance safety with education, and they’ve come up with some very creative ways to do that.

They’re classrooms during coronavirus.

From masks and shields to floor-to-ceiling separation, teachers are still having to find a way to do their job, even under this strangest of circumstances.

It’s happening in Texas and all across the country. From spacing to sanitizing, it’s complete reconstruction of the classroom.

For many teachers, though, it’s worth it.

“I try not to get emotional about it, but I miss my job so much," Klein ISD teacher Emily Smith said. “I will do whatever it takes to get the kids back in class.”

At Klein ISD, teachers have until Sept. 8 to figure out their new normal.

“Everybody is spaced six feet. Everybody will have their own stand. It’s a lot different than what a normal orchestra set up will look like," teacher Elizabeth Ross said.

Part of their class will be in person, and the other part will be online.

“What we’re going to try to do is project the kids via Zoom online, so you know the class can see each other, interact," Smith said.

Teachers and students will wear masks. The desks will be spaced, but the lessons will stay the same.