Humble ISD teacher awarded $10K for district's Teacher of the Year award

HUMBLE, Texas — An Humble ISD teacher took home $10,000 Friday night after being named the district's Teacher of the Year.

Out of 10 finalists, Groves Elementary School librarian Susan Mitchell won Humble ISD's Teacher of the Year award Friday night.

Mitchell has worked in education for 14 years, spending 12 of those in the classroom.

But the night wasn't just about honoring her and the other teachers nominated. It was one of several events put together throughout the year by the Humble ISD Foundation to raise money to give back to teachers to help pay for learning projects.

The foundation does so because it doesn't want teachers to have to use their own money to pay for these projects.

As a part of that fundraiser, Robbins Auto donated $10,000 for the Teacher of the Year.

Mitchell said she enjoys her job so much because she loves having an impact on the community.

"It's the kids, we teachers love our jobs," she said.

The award's runner-up was Teresa Aranda, a dance teacher at Summer Creek High School who's spent 17 years in education.

Aranda took home $5,000, which was also donated by the community.

Additionally, all nominees walked away with a free laptop.