Here are the Texas schools that have been taken over by the TEA since 1991

The TEA has intervened in four districts in the Greater Houston area.

If it does happen, HISD would not be the first district in Texas to be taken over by the Texas Education Agency. In fact, the state has taken over 15 school districts since 1991.

The reasons range from deficiencies in financial issues to accountability scores.

North Forest ISD

Shepherd ISD

La Marque ISD

Kendleton ISD

The TEA got involved with North Forest ISD after it found accounting and data reporting issues. It was ultimately annexed to HISD.

Shepherd ISD ultimately closed and La Marque ISD was annexed to Texas City. Kendleton was annexed to Lamar Consolidated ISD.

Not all school districts taken over by the state are closed or get annexed. The TEA took charge of El Paso in 2012 and it was returned six years later when it met state standards.

