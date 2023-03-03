Mayor Sylvester Turner, lawmakers, NAACP to address possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD

HISD Superintendent Millard House II said he hasn't heard anything official yet from TEA.

HOUSTON — A possible takeover by the Texas Education Agency is still looming over Houston ISD, the state’s largest school district.

That decision could come as soon as next week. However, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to speak out against the takeover Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, a lot of families are waiting to see what happens next. There are nearly 200,000 students in HISD.

Turner will be joined by several local lawmakers at Discovery Green, where they're expected to speak out against the rumored takeover.

Earlier this week, the mayor said take takeover could happen by Monday. However, now that's it out in the open, he's saying he thinks that may not happen.

Talks about a possible TEA takeover aren't new. The idea has been on the table since 2019, because of the district’s poorly performing schools and alleged misconduct among board members.

However, the district's backers say things have improved since then.

"As of today, the district has not received an official notice for the TEA. I remain laser focused on fulfilling my duties as superintendent, alongside our Board of Trustees to provide the best possible educational outcomes for all HISD students regardless," House said.

Meanwhile, the TEA said there are still reviewing the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling to determine the next steps.

So far, at least 15 districts have experienced a takeover by TEA going back to 1991.

HISD would be by far the largest district where this has happened. The next closest was El Paso which is less that a quarter size of Houston.