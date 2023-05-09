Could Spring Branch ISD be the 1st Houston district to join TEA lawsuit? | Special meeting stream

This lawsuit is over the Texas Education Agency's grading system for academic performance.

Example video title will go here for this video

This lawsuit is over the TEA’s grading system. The TEA issues a letter grade “A” to “F” every year to rate public schools’ academic performance.

According to the agenda item up for a vote this morning in Spring Branch, the TEA changed its rating system for the 2022-2023 school year.

Spring Branch ISD said districts were not told about the new set of rules ahead of last school year. They said they still don’t know the methodologies used to determine grades.

Because of that, SBISD is considering joining other school districts in a lawsuit challenging the lack of transparency in this process.

The TEA has addressed this so-called “refresh” of the system on its website saying it addresses post-pandemic student needs.

The TEA said, “A refresh of the accountability system will allow Texas to leverage lessons learned over the last five years to improve the rigor, transparency, and fairness of the accountability system.”

Spring Branch ISD on the other hand said they could have re-allocated resources to meet state standards if they knew what they were ahead of time.

The board of trustees will vote on the lawsuit at 8 a.m.