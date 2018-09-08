Katy, TX — Katy ISD is clarifying new rules for the new school year including when you’ll need to ditch purses and backpacks for clear, see-through bags.

“Safety is a primary concern,” said Katy ISD spokesperson, Maria Corrales DiPetta.

Plastic freezer bags are acceptable and the new rule only applies to events at the district’s two stadiums and the Leonard Merrell Center, where things like graduations are held.

Clear bags are not required at school.

“Clutch bags are allowed,” said DiPetta. “But they have to be about the size of a normal hand, which is 4 ½ by 6 1/2.”

Other new safety and security enhancements this year include a mandatory ID rule for all junior high and high school students.

Students must wear their student ID badges at all times. Any parent or visitor who shows up on campus during the day will have to place a current ID, like a driver’s license, up to a camera before entering the school building.

And controlled access systems will now unlock main doors at a set time each morning.

- 6:45 a.m. for high schools

- 7:35 a.m. for elementary group 1

- 7:55 a.m. for elementary group 2

- 8:10 a.m. for junior high schools

“Some parents tend to drop off their kids a little too early,” said DiPetta. “It’s extremely important that they work with us and they try to drop off their kids as close to the door unlock time as possible.”

The district expects a few hiccups but it hopes for a winning season and safe school year.

Find more information on Katy ISD’s new rules, click here.

