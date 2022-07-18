Here's how you can save money on back-to-school shopping

Walmart, Target and office supply stores are now better stocked than they have ever been.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — It may be hard for the kids to believe, but it's already back to school shopping season!

And if you want the best deals and selection, now is the time to shop.

The latest government numbers show that almost everything is up in price this year, but the good news is that school supplies are still great deals.

Inflation continues to be at the top of every parents mind.

"Inflation...everything has been crazy," Angel Ballard said was he was shopping at Walmart for items under $1. "Trying to be mindful of where the dollars are going and making sure the dollars make sense."

The good news is that last year's shortages are mostly over, according to Brad Terry, who's a manager at Walmart.

"We have seen a lot of the backlogs of the few years past have cleared," Terry said. "And we have excess of inventory. We have a lot of product."

But if you're looking for name-brand clothing at deep discounts, consider a used clothing chain like Once Upon A Child.

Franchise owner Kate Finger says you'll find kids shoes as well as brands like Patagonia, Vineyard Vines and North Face at a fraction of the original price.

"We're about 70% off true retail price," Finger said. "You can come here and find all the brands your kids like under one roof."

When shopping for back-to-school clothes, experts say don't blow your entire budget right away. That's because kids change their minds as fast as they grow out of their new outfits.

One shopping expert says buy some basic items now, then wait for deeper discounts after most schools start.

Also, take advantage of tax-free weekends, which are now offered in more than 20 states.

And if you're paying for a membership to Sam's Club or Costco, check out their back to school section too.