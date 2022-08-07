Inflation forcing some Americans to 'un-retire' to pay the bills

Higher prices for goods and services are making it tougher for people who left the workforce to keep up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Remember a year ago when millions of Americans were retiring early or quitting their jobs without plans to find a new one?

Now, "the great retirement" of 2021 may soon be turning into "the great un-retirement" thanks to inflation.

Higher prices for goods and services are making it tougher for people who left the workforce to keep up.

The pandemic had a lot of people re-evaluating their priorities, including former TV producer Jake Leber, who was ready for a slower pace.

"Finding joy in the day-to-day is so much more important," Leber explained.

He's not ready to go back and is enjoying the new opportunities the great resignation offered.

But a lot of people don't have that choice and are being forced back into the workforce as the cost of living soars, CNBC reports.

Inflation is running over 8 percent, throwing a wrench into some of the best-made retirement plans.

CNBC says COVID fears have also faded for many people making them feel better about stepping back into the workplace.