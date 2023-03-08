HISD superintendent holds firm on changes he's making to the district

Miles was present for public comments where speakers voiced their concerns on various agenda items and new policies, many of which have come under fire.

HOUSTON — Students will be back in Houston ISD classrooms in just a few weeks and on Thursday night, the newly appointed district leadership continued to take a lot of heat from parents, teachers and the community at a regularly scheduled board meeting.

The superintendent and board of managers reviewed a number of policies at the meeting. Superintendent Mike Miles appears to be cutting through red tape when it comes to approval for things like expenses. With the start of the academic year right around the corner, Miles' is holding firm that these changes are in the best interest of HISD students

Those in attendance at Thursday's meeting seemed to not be fully convinced of that.

Miles was present for public comments where speakers voiced their concerns on various agenda items and new policies, many of which have come under fire.

Among those policies is Miles' plan to repurpose libraries New Education System schools in the district into "team centers," spaces used at least in part for discipline, though it's not yet clear how much.

The district has also said it will no longer have dedicated librarians for those schools.

Miles commented on the libraries Thursday night, saying that the centers would be used for learning as well, but did not elaborate on what will happen to the books in these spaces.

“That’s what a Team Center is… it’s where the work happens for proficient and accelerated kids. Learning coaches help. And when you see 150 6th graders in the room annotating, reading independently, working hard, that’s something to see," Miles said.

The first day of school for the district is August 28.