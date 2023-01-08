'Quantity and not quality' | Houston ISD met with mixed reactions over apparent plan to hire uncertified teachers

HISD would first need a waiver from the Texas Education Agency.

HOUSTON, Texas — Turning to uncertified teachers appears to be part of Houston ISD's plan to fill vacancies ahead of the new school year.

"They’re looking for quantity and not quality,” said Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson.

Anderson, who was at a statewide union convention in Round Rock, was among those reacting to news that HISD is seeking a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to hire potentially hundreds of teachers that aren't certified in the state.

"We’ve been getting reports that people are being told “just come on in, if you want a job, just come on in,” said Anderson. "And they’re not looking at particular qualifications or certifications, they’re just bringing them in.”

According to the TEA, becoming a classroom teacher in Texas requires you to have a bachelor’s degree, complete an educator preparation program and pass certification exams.

That's something a waiver would allow HISD to get around.

One HISD grandparent who didn’t want to be identified said she has a master's degree but still doesn’t feel qualified to teach.

Meanwhile, HISD student Dulce Revolorio and her family were not overly worried as the news came just weeks before she starts seventh grade.

"No, it doesn’t really concern me, like, as long as they’re able to teach,” said Revolorio.

HISD declined an interview request but said that state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles will share details of his staffing plan during Thursday’s board of managers meeting.

That includes the targeted use of certification waivers for some educators in some circumstances.

But it’s the passion for the profession that Anderson fears may be lost.

"An educator wants to teach, they are not teaching because it’s a way to make a check," said Anderson. "That’s the difference.”

Anderson said the bigger issue is retaining qualified and certified teachers in the first place.

Read HISD's full statement on the matter:

"The Superintendent will share his comprehensive plan to ensure every HISD campus starts the school year fully staffed with qualified, trained educators with the HISD School Board on Thursday at their workshop.

"As part of that presentation, he will discuss the targeted use of certification waivers for some educators in some circumstances with the Board.

"The Superintendent will be available to answer any questions from the press on the issue after that Board meeting on August 3, 2023."