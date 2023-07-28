Community leaders criticize HISD turning some libraries into 'discipline areas'

"Somebody will not get a chance to read a book in a library with the decisions that Mike Miles are making," said Houston NAACP President Bishop James Dixon.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is continuing to face criticism for its decision to convert some of its schools' libraries into what community leaders are calling "discipline areas."

The changes are happening at 28 schools that were designated as part of the New Education System. These schools will also not have dedicated librarians. Newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles calls them "team centers."

The NAACP, local elected officials and parents are voicing their concerns about the plan.

Students sent to these "team centers" will be able to watch their classes virtually.

"We do not want our kids to go back to COVID conditions," one parent said. "We’ve already done the Zoom room, we’ve already done that— it didn’t work."

The district said the libraries won't just be used for discipline, but also for individualized instruction and coaching.

“Let’s be clear. Those are behavior centers - children who are misbehaving are going to be placed there and taught by a zoom camera watching their teacher," said Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson.

State Rep. Christina Morales said the lack of accessible libraries can further harm communities of color.

"Only 65% of our Latino households have broadband compared to 80% of white households," Morales said. "Removing libraries as a safe space and a source of internet access further exasperates the divide and perpetuates educational inequalities.

The community has organized a protest for August 5 at HISD's headquarters against the Texas Education Agency's takeover of the district.