HISD: 2,347 central office positions being eliminated - nearly 700 of those are currently filled

The remaining 1,675 vacant positions will not be filled.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles gave an update on his plan to restructure the district's central office at a virtual family night on Thursday.

A total of 2,347 positions will be eliminated across various departments in the central office, according to Miles. Of those, 672 account for filled positions. The remaining 1,675 vacant positions will not be filled.

"In June, the day I arrived, we had 10,204 positions on the books at central office," Miles said. "As of now, we have reorganized and we now have 7,857 positions in central office."

Miles said Thursday that many of the people who lost their jobs in the reorganization will get other positions in the district.

Earlier in July, Miles said job cuts were coming at the central office.

"[Department chiefs] have started to talk to people who will be part of the reduction in force," Miles said at the time. "There are some positions that are still vacant and members of the department who do not receive a position can apply for those vacant positions or vacant positions in other departments."

Miles emphasized in his earlier announcement that these cuts aren't performance-related on an individual level.

"This by no means means that people haven't been working hard or that people aren't doing the job that they were assigned to do. This is about making sure we right-size the central office and also work most efficiently," he said.

He cited an increase in operational costs of the central office and a decrease in student population size for the cuts.

"There are people who are going to be impacted by this. And it's it causes anxiety and rightly so," Miles said. "It's going to be tough on some people and their families. So, I get that. We try to do it in a way that's as fast as possible so people can find other jobs or just move, move to a different position in the organization."

Before being appointed superintendent at Houston ISD, Miles previously served as superintendent for Dallas ISD.

A former DISD employee who wanted to remain anonymous told KHOU 11 she was impacted by layoffs when Miles was in charge in Dallas.

"I was a relatively new counselor and I was moved out," she said. "The year that I was let go was the second year that Mr. Miles came to the district. and by this time, things had really, you know, taken a swing for the worse."

She said she's seeing parallels from her own experience to what's happening in HISD now.

"It's the same thing. It's the not listening to people, it's this my way or the highway, it's this whole, it's an air of, 'If you don't play ball by our rules, we have a place for you and that's outside of the district,'" she said.

After the original announcement, Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson said she was concerned.

"I knew that there would be a reorganization in many departments, but this seems like gutting the departments. And, you know, at the risk of who the children are going to be the ones that suffer," Anderson said.

She's worried the cuts could impact services and operations.

"If they are going to have to sustain more cuts, how are those services going to be given to the school in a timely manner?" she said.