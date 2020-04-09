Houston ISD, Cy-Fair ISD prepare for the start of school next week

HISD will begin remotely while CFISD will also offer in-person instruction.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston ISD’s superintendent helped answer the phones during an event Friday to help parents and others prepare for the new school year.

"We're trying to respond to parents and connect them with the right resources," said Dr. Grenita Lathan.

The new year begins remotely next Tuesday for HISD's more than 200,000 students.

“I believe that students do need in-class learning, I really do," said HISD board trustee Wanda Adams. "But since we have this code red, and until all of this clears up, we want to make sure that we remain safe."

Adams believes some students could return to schools in mid-October.

But remote learning might also be extended again as the district continues to address technology concerns.

Certain students in need will be able to use designated libraries, churches and other partnering facilities to connect to the internet. Adams says around 13,000 additional devices were delivered just this week.

Texas’s largest and third largest school districts start the new year next week. I’ll have more on how @HoustonISD (starting remotely) and @CyFairISD (remote + in-person) are still preparing .. And what some families say they still need .. on @KHOU at 4:00 & 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rTuWegPMXU — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 4, 2020

"We’re trying to look at every avenue that’s out there to make sure no child is left behind,” said Adams

Cy-Fair ISD returns in-person, remote

The Houston area’s second largest district, Cy-Fair ISD, will welcome students remotely and on campuses come Tuesday.

"For the students returning for in-person instruction, it will be great to have you back on campus September 8th,” said CFISD superintendent, Dr. Mark Henry, in his most recent video message.

Henry discussed safety protocols that include mandatory masks, social distancing and one-way hallways.

"Whether it’s face-to-face or online learning, it will be a transition, it will be challenging,” said Henry.

CFISD already had a high-profile dispute with some teachers concerned about their safety.

But the district shared photos Friday of how it’s continuously stocking up on PPE.

That's something HISD is doing as well.

"We want to make sure to tell our parents that our number one concern right now is our students," said Adams. "Because COVID affects everybody differently." "It doesn’t affect everybody the same.”

Other districts starting back Tuesday include Klein ISD, which held a run-though this week using actual students and staff members.