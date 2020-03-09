Some FBISD parents left confused by district's plan to phase in face-to-face learning

Like other districts, Fort Bend Independent School District is struggling over decisions on when -- and how -- to get kids back in the classroom.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Some parents in Fort Bend ISD will spend their Labor Day Weekend studying their options on whether or not to return to face-to-face learning.

They have to let the district know by Sept. 8 whether they will keep their kids at home to continue online learning or send them back to the classroom.

On Wednesday night, the FBISD school board approved a waiver to delay in-person learning for up to four more weeks so they can "resume in a phased approach."

The complicated plan, presented by FBISD administrators, "would have staff and students returning to work and school over a 13-day period that includes asynchronous learning days," according to the website.

Elementary school students would return first with face-to-face learning beginning as early as September 28.

The board will meet again next week to consider the actual transition plan.

Fort Bend ISD trustee Kristin Tassin said Tuesday constantly changing information related to COVID-19 is part of the challenge.

"It’s been really difficult to be able to make decisions, firm decisions, that can be long-term because we don’t know what’s going to happen from week to week," Tassin said.

Tassin said she's prepared to send her own high schooler back.

“I personally feel like it’s time to start phasing back and getting back and letting parents choose for their own children,” Tassin said.