Greater Houston Frontiers Club MLK Memorial Scholarship recipient shares impact it has had

HOUSTON — Meet Trinity Parker, one of the more than 1,000 students who received the Greater Houston Frontiers Club's (GHFC) MLK Memorial Scholarship.

"Most scholarships are, go do your interview, woo hoo, you got the money and we’re out the door," Trinity said. "I really like the fact that they continue to check in with the recipients as time goes on throughout their college journey."

Trinity was awarded the scholarship as a senior in 2018. Now, she's a public health major at Xavier University with just two semesters left before she plans on enrolling in a master's program.

When she applied for the scholarship, she was asked about the hardest moment in her life. She said that moment was when she lost her grandfather and the impact that had on her family.

"He was a person that was very, very vital in my life," Trinity said. "As far as becoming the person who I am, you know, core values and all that good stuff, and morals that each person holds dear to them, you know, he put a lot of that in me."

And while she's proud of where she is now, Trinity said her journey has not been easy.

"I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have the support system that I do have," she said. "And I’m so grateful to the members of the Greater Houston Frontiers Club that have poured into me and saw something in me that I didn’t see it in myself."

Trinity encourages others to chase their dreams and has a simple message for other students:

"I would say to apply to everything out there. Any scholarship that is available to you, apply to it because you never know the outcome," she said.

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 has been proud to partner with the GHFC on this community initiative for the past decade. You can help support a student's dream of attending college by making a donation now through Jan 20. With the help of your donations, we can provide dozens of scholarships to outstanding high school seniors this spring.