HOUSTON -- Michaeal Brown, Houston’s Third Ward teenager who was accepted into and offered full rides to all 20 colleges he applied to has made his decision.

Brown will attend Stanford University in the fall.

Since his victory went viral, Brown has been on quite the ride.

“It’s really cool and something that I never would’ve imagined,” Brown said.

Millions of people around the world have seen his story, and he’s heard from hundreds of thousands of them, most offering congratulations.

He’s also gotten messages from other kids asking him for advice or even mentorship.

“I should probably come up with some template for advice,” Brown joked, “instead of giving advice millions of times over and over again.”

Unfortunately, not all the feedback has been positive. A video of three Washington DC journalists criticizing Brown also went viral.

“Going to be honest, it didn’t really affect me too much. It kind of taught me that even on the most positive things people are going to have negative opinions," Brown said.

Besides, Brown had better things to worry about, like which of the 20 top-notch schools he would choose.

“I tried to eliminate two or more schools each week," he said.

Brown chose Stanford for several reasons.

“The school that I chose would allow me to grow personally, academically and in whatever way. I’m really excited just to explore a new place...find people who are similar to me and have similar interests but also to meet people who are different from me," Brown said. “The world is a really big place, and there’s so much to uncover in it.”

