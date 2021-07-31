Don’t toss out your old computer devices. Donate them now thru August 13

We're working to make this school year a successful one for Houston-area students.

HOUSTON — As Houston’s Education Station, KHOU 11 is committed to doing our part to close the education gap and provide students with the resources they need to be successful in the classroom.

An estimated 500,000 students in the Houston area lack the basic tools they need to do their schoolwork from home.

Now through August 13th, you or your company can help by supporting our Computers For Our Kids campaign, benefiting the non-profit CompUDopt.

Our goal is to collect 2,000 computers/laptops from individuals and corporations to distribute to Houston-area students who don’t have one at home.

To donate any laptops, desktops, or monitors that are less than 5 years old, visit khou.com/computers and include “KHOU 11” in the description notes.

Donated devices help our resources go further so that we can bring technology access to more students and families.

Most importantly, your gift ensures children will have the tools and resources they need for a 21st century education and the ability to compete in an increasingly technological world.

Virtual Telethon

On Thursday, August 12, from 4-7pm, KHOU 11 will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our donation goal of 2,000 computers for our kids! You can donate by calling 713-654-1111 on that day. Our friends at Reliant will provide a matching donation of up to $10,000 from 6p-7p.

Are you a family or student in need of a computer?

You can register to get a computer through the Comp-U-Dopt website.

Visit www.compudopt.org and select the location nearest you from the drop-down list.

Then on that page, as you scroll down, there will be a big blue button which says Register for the Lottery. Click this and complete the form to be entered.

Please be aware that this is a lottery and not a waitlist. Not everyone will get a computer but it's best to be entered to win.

If you have more questions you can email info@compudopt.org for more information.