Beyoncé giving $2M in small business grants, scholarships during Renaissance World Tour

Black-owned small businesses in Houston are eligible to apply for the relief grants and Prairie View A&M students can apply for the scholarships.

HOUSTON — Houston native Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD Foundation are giving $2M in college scholarships and grants for Black-owned small businesses.

BeyGOOD Foundation focuses on economic equity and education by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and under-resourced communities.

Houston is one of 10 cities along Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour chosen to host the Black Parade Route small business luncheons. Each city will allocate $100,000 in grant money.

Applications for the Black Parade Route Small Business relief grants are available on www.BeyGOOD.org, starting today. The deadline to apply is April 27.

What you'll need to apply

Proof of ownership, i.e. current NMSDC business certification

Financial need information

Total revenue, and expenses for 2020-2022

Recent financial statement

Completed W9

How you would use the grant

Impact of grant

The Black Parade Route luncheon in Houston will take place the day before Beyoncé's Sept. 23 and 24 H-Town concerts. That's when local recipients of the business grants will be announced.

BeyGOOD will also support students through the Renaissance Scholarship Fund which will be given to colleges and universities in cities along the tour.

Prairie View A&M University is one of 10 colleges and universities selected to receive $100,000 in scholarships. Each university will choose 10 students who will each receive $10,000. Application details haven't yet been released.

"Our work is rooted in the belief that education, pathways for employment and support of entrepreneurship are vehicles that help drive sustainable outcomes," Ivy McGregor, BeyGOOD Foundation's Executive Director, said.

Beyoncé, who recently made history as the artist with the most Grammy wins, founded BeyGOOD to make a difference in communities during the 2013/2014 Mrs. Carter World Tour.

"I am hugely proud of the work we have done over a decade at BeyGOOD, here in the US and around the world," Beyoncé said. "From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service."