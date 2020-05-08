Gridlock: Cars backed up for miles at Aldine ISD Back-to-School Expo

The district is giving out free backpacks full of school supplies, along with face masks and meals.

HOUSTON — There's a huge traffic jam at Aldine ISD's Back-to-School Expo in north Houston.

Cars are backed up for miles as they wait their turn at the drive-thru expo.

Aldine ISD is giving out free backpacks full of school supplies, along with face masks.

Cars were already lined up when the expo opened at 11 a.m. at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center in the 1800 block of Aldine Bender Rd.

Some families said they had waited for hours.

Aldine ISD expects to give out 3,500 backpacks and will remain open until all supplies are gone.

The Baker Ripley House set up a food fair to provide meals for families.

Students can also get free vaccinations at the Aldine ISD Child Nutrition Center at 1802 Aldine Bender Rd.

This is the fifth annual expo, but the need is greater now than ever because so many people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aldine ISD is scheduled to start school on August 17 with a choice between in-person or online learning.