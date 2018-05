maxuser

A south wind is an allergy sufferers best friend. When the wind comes off the Gulf like the past few days, it lowers the pollen. This is mainly because there are no Oak trees, no Cedar and no weeds growing on the surface of the Gulf. Now, that south wind will also raise the humidity so take the good with the bad. But for now, I'm loving not sneezing so much.

