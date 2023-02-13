HCSO: High school football player shot, killed in parking lot of north Harris County store

Investigators said Zion Lampley walked up to a gray car and leaned into the driver-side window before he was shot and killed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A high school football player was killed Sunday and Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said they're searching for the shooter.

Zion Lampley, 16, was shot at a shopping center on Imperial Valley Drive near the intersection of I-45 and FM 1960. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

HCSO investigators said Zion was meeting someone at a store in the strip center when he was shot and killed.

"We are not really sure what the circumstances were that interaction," investigator Jason Brown said.

Just after 3:10 p.m., Zion is seen on video walking in the parking lot when a gray Volkswagon Passat drives through. The teen walked up to the car and, authorities said, that's when he was shot in the chest.

"A short interaction and the vehicle pulls away at a high rate of speed. And the juvenile is shot," Brown said.

Zion ran from the scene and collapsed by a nearby apartment complex. His mother was the one who found him.

Zion's family is understandably heartbroken. He died not far from his apartment.

They said Zion was a junior-varsity football player at Dekaney High School. They said he was a "goofy" teen who was very trusting and gullible. Zion's family members said they were worried that he was hanging out with the wrong crowd.

They're hoping investigators are able to find the person who's responsible.

"We will be following up trying to see what he was doing out here and why he may have been meeting with the people in the vehicle," Brown said.

Brown mentioned that investigators think it might have been a drug-related shooting, but they're not exactly sure.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.