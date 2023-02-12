Teen killed in shooting at north Harris County shopping center, officials say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim, believed to be 16, was shot at a strip center on Imperial Valley Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was shot Sunday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the shooting happened at a shopping center on Imperial Valley Drive, near the intersection of I-45 and FM 1960.

He said the victim was 16.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said the teen was talking to someone in a gray car when the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m.

"Right now, we’re suspecting that it may be drug-related. But, again, we’re not really sure. We were able to review some video -- it shows a gray Volkswagen Passat pulls into the parking lot, meets with this juvenile, they have a short interaction and then the vehicle pulls away at a high rate of speed and the juvenile male was shot," deputy Jason Brown said.