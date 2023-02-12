Teen killed in shooting at north Harris County shopping center, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was shot Sunday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said the shooting happened at a shopping center on Imperial Valley Drive, near the intersection of I-45 and FM 1960.
He said the victim was 16.
Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said the teen was talking to someone in a gray car when the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m.
"Right now, we’re suspecting that it may be drug-related. But, again, we’re not really sure. We were able to review some video -- it shows a gray Volkswagen Passat pulls into the parking lot, meets with this juvenile, they have a short interaction and then the vehicle pulls away at a high rate of speed and the juvenile male was shot," deputy Jason Brown said.
No one is in custody and anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.