HOUSTON -- Nine alleged MS-13 gang members have been arrested and charged in connection with several murder cases in Houston, Liberty County and Galveston.

Police say three of the suspects arrested are said to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a man outside La Union restaurant in west Houston.

CULLINAN PARK MURDER

Houston Police say four suspects, Marlon Alexander Miranda-Moran, 19, Wilson Jose Ventura-Mejia, 22, Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 33, Carlos Henriquez-Torres, 18, were arrested and charged in the death of Victor Castro-Martinez, 25, on June 6.

Walter Alexander Mejia and Jimmy Villalobes-Gomez were arrested and charged in another case out of Liberty County. They have charges pending in the Castro-Martinez murder case.

Investigators said Castro-Martinez was also a gang member and was lured out to the 6700 block of Long Drive near Cullinan Park. There, the suspects allegedly murdered him by hacking him to death with a machete.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects before the alleged murder and at the murder location.

Additional arrests are expected in the case.

LIBERTY COUNTY MURDER

Police said that in the Liberty County case, Walter Alexander Mejia and Villalobes-Gomez were charged and arrested for allegedly taking another gang member to a wooded area and eventually murdering him. This happened on July 3.

Investigators said the suspects struck the victim with a bat several times before hacking him with a machete. The body was found on Aug. 6 and recovered it the following day.

The two suspects were arrested on Aug. 22 on warrants out of Liberty County.

LA UNION MURDER

Investigators also said three people, a man, woman and a juvenile, were arrested and charged in the connection with the fatal shooting of Johnny Paramo Torres, 25, in an incident on Aug. 4.

RELATED: Police release surveillance of 4 wanted in fatal shooting

Jairo Salvador Licona-Cardenas and Elida Lucia Jovel Medrano were arrested and charged. A warrant has been filed for a fourth suspect who was not identified.

The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead in the parking lot of La Union restaurant located in the 9500 block of Wilcrest. The suspects were caught on surveillance video inside the restaurant and the female getaway driver was seen outside.

Tap here to view surveillance video of the suspects.

Police said two of the suspects were arrested in Houston while a third was arrested in Virginia after he fled the state.

The victim, Torres, was not a gang member.

JUVENILE MURDER

Investigators said they know of several suspects and charges are pending the case of a female juvenile who was murdered and buried in a wooded area. The victim was recovered on Aug. 30 in the 5300 block of W. Fuqua. She not a gang member but known to be associate of the gang.

Charges are pending against several gang members who are already charged and jailed in other cases.

GALVESTON MURDER

Houston police said the alleged gang members were involved in a case where a victim was murdered in Galveston and brought to Houston where they were buried. The body was recovered on Aug. 1 in the 5300 block of W. Fuqua.

