HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects wanted in a fatal shooting that left a man dead outside a west Houston restaurant earlier this month.

The incident happened at about 7: 45 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 9500 block of Wilcrest.

Police said the suspects are described only as three Hispanic males in their late 20s to early 30s and one Hispanic female.

The victim, Johnny Paramo Torres, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Torres was involved in a verbal altercation inside the La Union Restaurant with three unknown Hispanic male suspects. The altercation turned physical when the suspects exited the restaurant and Torres followed behind them.

One of the suspects then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, striking Torres more than once, police said. The three suspects ran and got into the back of a silver Infiniti sedan, and then fled north through the parking lot.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

