The driver wrecked on I-10 in Beaumont then took the nearest exit headed toward downtown.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas officials are investigating after finding a woman's body in the trunk of a car that was involved in a Saturday morning car chase that ended in downtown Beaumont.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified around 8 a.m. Saturday of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 from Chambers County.

A DPS Trooper was patrolling on Interstate 10 and saw a white Honda passenger car traveling eastbound on the Interstate at a high speed, according to a DPS news release.

The Trooper activated the emergency lights to pull the car over near FM 365. The driver of the Honda pulled to the right, as if to stop, but immediately sped off, DPS said.

The driver continued speeding eastbound on Interstate 10, the release said. As the driver approached Milam Street in Beaumont, he struck a concrete barrier and lost control of the vehicle, according to the release.

The vehicle stopped near mile marker 855 in Beaumont. At this point, the vehicle was on three wheels, according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The driver wrecked the car twice and ended up in the parking lot of the Treasure House of St Mark's on North Street in downtown Beaumont, Collins said.

After crashing, Troopers secured the scene and removed the driver from the vehicle.

The Honda was searched, which is standard procedure after a car crash. A woman’s body was found in the trunk, according to the release.

Collins has ordered an autopsy. He is also calling the incident a homicide.

The driver has been identified as a 35-year-old man of Fresno, Texas. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in police custody, DPS said. The man is expected to live.

Officials say all information is preliminary as the Texas Rangers and the Texas Highway Patrol work to determine the identity of the deceased victim and the circumstances surrounding her death.







Full news release from Texas Department of Public Safety...

BEAUMONT - At approximately 8:00a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers received radio communications of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 from Chambers County. The vehicle description was a white passenger vehicle.

A DPS Trooper was working routine patrol on Interstate 10 and observed a white Honda passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on the Interstate at a high rate of speed. The Trooper activated the emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, near FM 365. The driver of the vehicle pulled to the right, as if to stop, but immediately sped off.

The driver continued eastbound on Interstate 10 at a high rate of speed. As the driver approached Milam Street in Beaumont, he struck a concrete barrier and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest near mile marker 855 in Beaumont, Texas.

After the collision, Troopers secured the crash scene and removed the driver from the vehicle. The driver, a 35-year-old resident of Fresno, Texas, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in police custody. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The Honda passenger vehicle was inventoried, which is standard procedure following a motor vehicle crash, and the body of an African American female was found in the trunk.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division will be assisting the Texas Highway Patrol with this investigation.

All information is preliminary as the Texas Rangers and the Texas Highway Patrol work to determine the identity of the deceased victim and the circumstances surrounding her death.

There are no additional details available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.