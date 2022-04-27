Woman shot multiple times at west Houston apartment complex

Houston police said they don't know what led up to the shooting. They also didn't provide information about the woman's condition.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot multiple times Wednesday at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 4 p.m.

HPD said responding officers found the woman at a gated complex in the 3400 block of Woodchase Drive, which is near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Beltway 8.

It's unclear if the woman survived the shooting and if she did, her condition is unknown.

Police said they're working to find out what led up to the assault.

