HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One woman was shot and another woman was arrested overnight Saturday after a fight over a man, Harris County deputies said.

This happened in the parking lot of a Stop N Go convenience store in the 10330 block of Bammel N Houston.

One woman threw a bottle and the other woman responded by pulling out a gun and shooting her in the leg.

The shooter quickly drove away but was later stopped for a traffic violation on the North Freeway near Richey.

According to deputies, during the stop she confessed to being the shooter and the gun used was recovered.

The woman shot in the leg was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

