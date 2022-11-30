Woman tries to snatch another woman's purse in west Houston parking lot

The woman was standing between a couple of vehicles in a parking lot when she was approached by a woman who started grabbing at her purse.

HOUSTON — Police need help to identify the person who attacked a woman for her purse in a west Houston apartment complex parking lot.

The attempted robbery happened at the 7979 Westheimer Apartments on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman was standing between a couple of vehicles in the parking lot when she was approached by a woman who started grabbing at her purse.

The woman held on to her purse as she screamed for help. Video shows bystanders running after the other woman as she got into the passenger seat of a Ford F-150 that drove away. Police believe she was targeted after the woman said she was followed from a nearby bank.