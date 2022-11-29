5 French bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

Two people kicked in the door of the apartment and stole five 5-week-old French bulldog puppies, according to Jersey Village police.

Example video title will go here for this video

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Jersey Village police are asking the public for help identifying two people who broke into an apartment and stole five puppies.

According to police, it happened on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments on Jones Road.

Police said a child was home alone when two people kicked in the front door of the apartment and stole five French bulldog puppies that are believed to be about 5 weeks old.

The child was found in a bedroom and was not injured in the incident.

Police released photos and videos of the crime. In the video, the two people were seen approaching the apartment door with their faces covered. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts. The surveillance video is posted below.

They arrived and left the scene in the same car: a black Dodge Charger. The car had tinted windows, black rims and fake plates, according to police. A photo of the car is below.