HPD: Woman shoots, kills man who tried to break into her home in Spring Branch

Houston police said the woman is cooperating with officers. They believe she fired in self-defense.

HOUSTON — A woman shot and killed a man Friday she said was trying to break into her home in the Spring Branch area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the woman, 41, is cooperating with investigators. They believe she fired in self-defense.

This happened right after 7 a.m. in the ABA RV Park on Jacquelyn Drive near Long Point Road.

Police said the man, 53, recently moved into the community and he and the woman had just met.

Police are not sure what the motive is behind the break-in. They said the two were not in any sort of relationship.

David Kwok, an associate professor of law at the University of Houston and co-director of the Criminal Justice Institute says self-defense laws will be considered.

"If it was her RV, that would make a legally relevant difference,” Kwok said. "Another critical factor is this question about whether it's reasonably necessary to use deadly force,"

A grand jury will decide whether she will face charges.