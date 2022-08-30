Sisters identified as victims in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

The man wanted in connection with the shooting shot and killed himself in Willis before deputies could arrest him, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff identified Redha Sayed, 18, as the woman who was shot and killed during an argument with a man. Her sister, Mahenoor Sayed, 20, was also shot and critically injured in the incident. She remains hospitalized in serious condition.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” Gonzalez said.

The man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting was found in Willis Tuesday morning, the sheriff said.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was found just before 7 a.m. inside of a car in a parking lot outside of a grocery store along Interstate 45. When the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team approached the man, he shot himself.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Montgomery County deputies who are investigating the shooting. Deputies did not open fire on the man, and none were injured in the incident.

Harris County deputies will continue handling the Friendswood investigation.

Woman killed in Friendswood

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Monday night just before 9 p.m. that two women were shot during an argument with a man on Backenberry near Constitution Lane in the Friendswood area. The man who was believed to be responsible drove away from the scene after the shooting.

Redha Sayed was pronounced dead at the scene, while her sister, Mahenoor Sayed, was transported to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not said what was the argument about. The investigation is ongoing.