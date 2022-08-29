Woman killed, another seriously injured in Friendswood-area shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A woman was killed and another was critically injured after being shot Monday by a man during an argument, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff tweeted about the shooting just before 9 p.m. He said it happened in the Friendswood area on Backenberry Drive and Constitution Lane.
Gonzalez said the two women, who are possibly sisters, may have been arguing with a man when he shot them and drove away.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.
There is no description of the suspect, but the vehicle he's believed to be driving was described as a gray sedan, Gonzalez said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
