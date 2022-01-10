HCSO: Husband suspected of killing wife, injuring himself at Cypress home

It's unknown how the woman died at this time, but detectives said it appears she suffered major trauma.

CYPRESS, Texas — Homicide detectives are investigating a scene at a Cypress home where a woman was found dead and her husband seriously injured.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators believe this was an attempted murder-suicide scene that happened in the 18900 block of Peralta Springs Lane.

Detectives said at about 7:30 a.m., Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were called to the Cypress-area home for an unknown medical emergency. When deputy constables arrived, they found a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

It's unknown how the woman died at this time, but detectives said it appears she suffered major trauma.

The man, who detectives later identified as the woman's husband, was taken to a hospital by Life Flight. His injuries are serious and it's unknown if he will survive, detectives said.

An initial investigation is pointing to the man possibly attacking the woman before causing harm to himself, detectives said. But they are keeping the investigation open to other possibilities.

No one else was in the home at the time of this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.