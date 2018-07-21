CYPRESS, Texas - A 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly causing a fire to a Cypress home early Friday morning.
Lisa Merka admitted to using a cigarette lighter to ignite notebooks on a bench on the front porch of the home in the 18600 block of Spinney Lane.
A family was inside of the home during the fire but all were able to escape with no injuries, according to the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department.
Merka has been charged with arson. The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested her on unrelated charges.
