CYPRESS, Texas - A 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly causing a fire to a Cypress home early Friday morning.

Lisa Merka admitted to using a cigarette lighter to ignite notebooks on a bench on the front porch of the home in the 18600 block of Spinney Lane.

A family was inside of the home during the fire but all were able to escape with no injuries, according to the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department.

Merka has been charged with arson. The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested her on unrelated charges.

