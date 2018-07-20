CYPRESS, Texas – A family is safe after escaping a house fire that appears to have started outside of their home in the Cypress area overnight.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 1:30 a.m. Friday to a house fire on Spinney Lane near Paddock Bend Drive. When they arrived, they found flames coming from the front of the home.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and the family inside was safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started outside of the home with most of the damage coming to the exterior of the house. Arson investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

