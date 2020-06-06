Woman arrested after SWAT standoff that started with argument over lobster, police say

The suspect is in police custody and facing aggravated assault charges after a standoff with HPD that lasted several hours.

HOUSTON — An argument over seafood turned into a nearly four-hour standoff with SWAT officers and a woman charged with aggravated assault late Friday in southwest Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department responded about 6:40 p.m. to the apartment in the 12000 block of Fondren after receiving a call about a woman pointing a gun at someone during an altercation.

HPD said a man was visiting a relative at the apartment complex when he decided to go next door and attempt to sell the neighbor lobsters.

“Somewhere in there things got crossed,” HPD Asst. Chief Heather Morris said. “The situation escalated, and the suspect then pointed a weapon at the complainant.”

During the argument, Morris said the woman pointed the gun at the man’s head.

Investigators said a person inside the woman’s home brought her inside before police arrived. Officers tried speaking with the suspect over the phone, but she refused to come outside. That’s when the HPD hostage negotiation team and SWAT officers were called to the scene.

At some point, the woman's companion came outside the residence but conversations between police and the suspect continued.

“They spent several hour trying to talk with the suspect, trying to get the suspect to surrender peacefully,” Morris said. “Meanwhile, officers drafted a warrant for assault charges.”

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment when officers broke through the front door.

HPD tweeted the suspect was in custody at 11:25 p.m.

The woman is now charged with aggravated assault.