Woman accused in $3.3 million credit scheme faces Harris County judge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused in a $3.3 million financial scheme is set to face a judge Monday morning.

Roekeicha Brisby is accused of fixing people's credit through illegal means.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office investigators arrested Brisby after executing a search warrant on her business.

Screenshots obtained by KHOU 11 News of Brisby's business show the they offered several different services like free credit repair consultations, credit repair bundles, and even a 72-hour "guaranteed inquiry removal" for $20.

There were even screenshots of alleged testimonials shared that showed credit remarks being removed from what is believed to be customer's credit reports.

More details about the case will be released after Brisby's court appearance, which is scheduled for 9 a.m.