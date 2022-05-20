Federal agents investigating Galleria-area company for possible criminal tax violations

HOUSTON — Federal agents with the IRS are investigating a Galleria-area company for possible criminal tax violations.
They are not identifying the company, at this point.
Multiple agents with the IRS Criminal Investigations Field Office were at the high-rise on Post Oak Friday morning.
It was part of court-authorized investigation, according to Special Agent in Charge Ramsey Covington with the IRS Criminal Investigations Houston Field Office.
No arrests were made Friday and the investigation is ongoing, Covington said.
He said the office investigates tax violations and other financial crimes.
Check back for more on this developing story.
RELATED: Man accused of stabbing his wife to death in the Katy area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says
RELATED: 'Criminals are winning': HPD, HCSO frustrated over shockingly low arrest rates for catalytic converter thefts