CONROE, Texas — Law enforcement officials will announce the results of Operation Labour, a human-trafficking and prostitution in Montgomery and greater Harris counties.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Conroe to announce the findings.

The sheriff’s office said Operation Labour was a joint operation with:

  • Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office
  • Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office
  • Houston Police Department
  • Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office
  • Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
  • Numerous non-profit organizations

