CONROE, Texas — Law enforcement officials will announce the results of Operation Labour, a human-trafficking and prostitution in Montgomery and greater Harris counties.
A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Conroe to announce the findings.
Tap here to stream the press conference.
The sheriff’s office said Operation Labour was a joint operation with:
- Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office
- Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office
- Houston Police Department
- Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office
- Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
- Numerous non-profit organizations
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM