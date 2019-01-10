CONROE, Texas — Law enforcement officials will announce the results of Operation Labour, a human-trafficking and prostitution in Montgomery and greater Harris counties.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Conroe to announce the findings.

Tap here to stream the press conference.

The sheriff’s office said Operation Labour was a joint operation with:

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office

Houston Police Department

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Numerous non-profit organizations

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM