HOUSTON — The man charged with the fatal shooting of Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was given no bond during his PC court hearing overnight.

Robert Solis, the 47-year-old man charged with capital murder, did not appear in court because he was in the hospital on suicide watch, but a judge went on with his hearing, describing him as a "severe and immediate danger to the community at large."

Solis allegedly shot Deputy Dhaliwal in the back of the head twice during a traffic stop. According to investigators, Dhaliwal pulled Solis over for running a red light.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell KHOU Solis is an ex-con who's been wanted since 2017.

TIMELINE: Suspect in fatal shooting of Harris County deputy has violent criminal history

In Oct. 2002 Solis was sentenced to 20 years in jail for kidnapping his own son and shooting a man in the leg. After serving 12 years of the 20-year prison sentence, Solis was released and continued his violent criminal history.

Deputy Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran with a "heart of gold." He was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff deputy.

RELATED: Remembering HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

“He was a hero, a respected member of the community and a trailblazer,” Gonzalez said.

Dhaliwal was in his early 40s, married and a father of three.

Gonzalez said Dhaliwal was a well-liked and respected deputy who was a leader with the department.

“For me, personally, I’m heartbroken because he’s a personal friend of mine,” Gonzalez said. "He represented his community with integrity, respect and pride."

Several agencies and officials throughout the state of Texas posted their condolences and messages of support for HCSO on social media.

RELATED: Social media pays tribute to fallen HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal