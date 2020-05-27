Video: Man sets SE Houston business on fire

The unknown suspect is wanted by Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who was caught on camera setting a business on fire.

This happened May 6 outside of a building in the 6800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video pouring ignitable liquid on the back wall of the business, according to police. He then ignited the liquid -- setting the exterior of the business on fire.

He then ran away on Crestridge Street.

Police did not give a description on the suspect but based off the video, the man was wearing what appears to be a camouflage hat, a shirt and a pair of jeans.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-8477.

