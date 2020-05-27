Woman critical after being shot in the face while sitting in parked car in SW Houston

Police are hoping someone can step up and provide more information on this shooting.

HOUSTON — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the face overnight Wednesday while sitting in a parked car in the Gulfton area.

This happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Elm Street.

Houston police said the woman was parked on the side of the street when a vehicle pulled up to the side of her and shot five times. One of the bullets hit her in the left cheek.

The suspect took off after the shooting.

The woman was able to get out of her car and stop a vehicle driving in the area so she could get some help.

Thankfully, the person in that vehicle was a friend of hers and she was able to take her to a nearby hospital.

Because of the woman's injury she had to be taken by Life Flight to another hospital.

The woman is in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody and police said they have no leads. They are hoping someone can step up and provide more information on this shooting.

Police are not sure if the woman was the shooter's target or if the shooter thought someone else was in the car.

In the meantime, police are waiting until the woman recovers so they can speak to her about what happened.

